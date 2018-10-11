‘Naanbais’ threaten shutdown over hike in gas, LPG price

Rawalpindi: Muttahida Naanbahi Welfare Association (MNWA) Rawalpindi has decided to ‘lockdown’ the city against hike in prices of natural gas and LPG as well as flour prices and will shutdown 6,000 ‘tandoors’ after issuance of gas bills this month.

Muttahida Naanbahi Welfare Association (MNWA) Rawalpindi has presented lockdown plan that Naanbahis will lockdown city in groups. The first group will lockdown Murree Road from Saddar to Faizabad and second group will lockdown Jhelum Road and Kutcherry while third group will lockdown Airport Road, Rawal Road. The fourth group will lockdown Mall Road, Adiala Road and Peshawar Road.

It is worth mentioning here that presently a ‘roti’ is selling at Rs7 and a ‘naan’ at Rs.10.

Muttahida Naanbahi Welfare Association (MNWA) Rawalpindi President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi said that PTI government was trying to kill poor public through its wrong policies. “The new government has completely failed to control prices. We were already dying but PTI government has added fuel to the fire,” he said. He rejected gas prices and said that they were buying LPG commercial cylinder of 45-kg at Rs6,000 to Rs6,500 against Rs3,500 to Rs4,200. We are buying 80-kg ‘Atta’ sack at Rs3,250 against Rs2,800 and fine ‘atta’ sack at Rs4,200 against Rs3,800. “How could we survive in this situation,” he added.

He also pointed out that Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has started gas loadshedding even with slight change in weather, so we are wondering what would happen in coming days.

Muttahida Naanbai Welfare Association (MNWA) Rawalpindi General Secretary Khurshid Qureshi said that they will commit suicide against the policies of the new government. “The government is trying to snatch bread and butter from public,” he added.