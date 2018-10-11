RDA demolishes illegal houses

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) conducted operation against illegal land use and demolished houses’ boundary walls, fences and quarters in Nursery park residential area in Saidpur Scheme and cleared parking and setback spaces on Asghar Mall Road, Rawalpindi.

Fahad Bhatti, head of demolition squad, RDA Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing and Estate Management Wing supervised the operation with the assistance from concerned police station of Rawalpindi Police. The encroachments were in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2007.