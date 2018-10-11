Thu October 11, 2018
October 11, 2018

ATC orders Nadra to block CNICs of Mansha Bomb, four sons

News desk

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday ordered the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to block the CNICs of land mafia chief Mansha Bomb and his four sons and also reissued non-bailable warrants for them.

On October 4, ATC–IV Judge Abdul Qayyum Khan, who was hearing the case pertaining to the attack on a Lahore Development Authority (LDA) team, had issued orders to present them before the court by issuing arrest warrants for the accused. The FIR includes charges of attempted murder and the ATA (Anti-Terrorism Act) sections.

The court expressed its anger over the inability to produce the accused and issued non-bailable warrants. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also issued orders to present Mansha Bomb and his sons, but police are unable to arrest the absconders. The apex court is hearing a case in which Mansha Bomb has been nominated for occupying the land of overseas Pakistanis.

