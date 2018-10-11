Thu October 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi

NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi
FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL
Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case

Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case
Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

National

KI
Khalid Iqbal
October 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Naanbais’ in Pindi threaten shutdown over hike in gas, LPG prices

Rawalpindi: Muttahida Naanbahi Welfare Association (MNWA) Rawalpindi has decided to ‘lockdown’ the city against hike in prices of natural gas and LPG as well as flour prices and will shutdown 6,000 ‘tandoors’ after issuance of gas bills this month. Muttahida Naanbahi Welfare Association (MNWA) Rawalpindi has presented lockdown plan that Naanbahis will lockdown city in groups. The first group will lockdown Murree Road from Saddar to Faizabad and second group will lockdown Jhelum Road and Kutcherry while third group will lockdown Airport Road, Rawal Road. The fourth group will lockdown Mall Road, Adiala Road and Peshawar Road. It is worth mentioning here that presently a ‘roti’ is selling at Rs7 and a ‘naan’ at Rs.10.

Muttahida Naanbahi Welfare Association (MNWA) Rawalpindi President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi said that PTI government was trying to kill poor public through its wrong policies. “The new government has completely failed to control prices. We were already dying but PTI government has added fuel to the fire,” he said. He rejected gas prices and said that they were buying LPG commercial cylinder of 45-kg at Rs6,000 to Rs6,500 against Rs3,500 to Rs4,200. We are buying 80-kg ‘Atta’ sack at Rs3,250 against Rs2,800 and fine ‘atta’ sack at Rs4,200 against Rs3,800. “How could we survive in this situation,” he added.

He also pointed out that Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has started gas loadshedding even with slight change in weather, so we are wondering what would happen in coming days. Muttahida Naanbai Welfare Association (MNWA) Rawalpindi General Secretary Khurshid Qureshi said that they will commit suicide against the policies of the new government. “The government is trying to snatch bread and butter from public,” he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida
Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Photos & Videos

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations
Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series