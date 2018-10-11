Bus shelters

Bus shelters are very important for any urban mass transit system. A comfortable and well-made shelter can make waiting for a bus somewhat pleasant. A shelter is mandatory especially in those areas where buses run rarely and infrequently.

Shelters not only provide a place to sit, but also the protection from weather. In Karachi, bus shelters are scarce. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and establish bus shelters that can protect people from the harsh rays of the sun.

Seerat Ayesha

Karachi