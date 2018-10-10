Anti-encroachment operation in F-8

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) while continuing operation against illegal occupation of the state land, removed encroachment in F-8 Markaz on Tuesday.

During the operation, the personnel of the enforcement wing of the civic body assisted by its Building Control section, the district administration and Islamabad Police, ended occupation of CDA from a renowned diagnostic centre, main office of cellular company and a petrol pump. The management of a petrol pump had rented out a place for tyre shop on the state land while area in front of a diagnostic centre and office of the cellular company was being used for purpose of car parking by erecting iron fence there.