Wed October 10, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2018

PML-N, PPP candidates seek disqualification of PTI winners

MULTAN: Key contenders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party filed their election petitions, seeking disqualification of winning candidates of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf on Tuesday.

PML-N senior leader Tehmina Daultana, who lost her election from NA-169 Vehari-III, has filed a petition before the Lahore High Court Multan bench seeking disqualification of PTI contender Tahir Iqbal. She prayed the court for cancellation of election results. The court has issued notices to respective parties and fixed the next hearing on October 18.

PPP candidate Abdul Qadir Gilani, who lost his election from NA-154 Multan-I, challenged the victory of PTI candidate Ahmed Hassan Dehr. PML-N candidate Abdur Rehman Kanju has challenged the victory of PTI candidate Akhtar Khan Kanjo.

He also prayed the court for cancellation of his victory notification. Similarly, Ayesha Nazir Jutt has filed her petition against winner Irshad Ahmed Arian. Ahmed Yar Haraj filed petition against winner M Khan Daha. Losing candidate Pir Aslam Bodlah has filed his petition against winner PTI candidate Pir Zahoor Hussain Qureshi. The LHC Multan bench has admitted all petitions and fixed the next hearing on October 17.

