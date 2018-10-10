Two senior cops accused of backing land grabbers in Surjani Town

The dairy farmers’ association of Surjani Town has accused two senior police officials of backing land grabbers in the area and demanded action from the authorities against the land mafia and the cops supporting them.

At a press conference held at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday, Malik Naeem and Abdul Sattar Baloch, the senior vice president and vice president of the dairy farmers’ association, said that earlier land grabbers had made attempts to occupy industrial plots in Bhens Colony, Surjani Town, but under the leadership of Hafiz Ahmed Ali, a dairy farmers’ association member, they resisted the attempts and saved the plots.

They claimed that the association’s ex-general secretary Malik Hayat, who has been dismissed for his involvement in crimes, along with his companion, Qambar Abbas, who is a business partner of Zone East DIG Amir Farooqi, of being involved in land grabbing in the colony.

