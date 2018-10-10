Wed October 10, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2018

Two senior cops accused of backing land grabbers in Surjani Town

The dairy farmers’ association of Surjani Town has accused two senior police officials of backing land grabbers in the area and demanded action from the authorities against the land mafia and the cops supporting them.

At a press conference held at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday, Malik Naeem and Abdul Sattar Baloch, the senior vice president and vice president of the dairy farmers’ association, said that earlier land grabbers had made attempts to occupy industrial plots in Bhens Colony, Surjani Town, but under the leadership of Hafiz Ahmed Ali, a dairy farmers’ association member, they resisted the attempts and saved the plots.

They claimed that the association’s ex-general secretary Malik Hayat, who has been dismissed for his involvement in crimes, along with his companion, Qambar Abbas, who is a business partner of Zone East DIG Amir Farooqi, of being involved in land grabbing in the colony.

According to a spokesperson, in raids conducted in New Karachi and Surjani Town, two suspects were arrested. They were shifted to the headquarters for interrogation and identified as Mohammad Anees alias Danish and Mohammad Salman Habib.

It was found that the suspects were notorious bandits who were active in North Karachi, New Karachi, Surjani Town, North Nazimabad and Manghopir areas. They also reportedly confessed to more than 280 dacoities in the said areas.

The suspects were arrested with the help of CCTV footage developed from the scene of a crime that occurred on September 27 in Sector 11-B of North Karachi. Weapons and looted items were seized from the suspects and they were later handed over to the local police for further legal action.

