Pollard and Darren Bravo back for WI,Gayle unavailable

KINGSTON, Jamaica: West Indies welcomed back batsman Darren Bravo and all-rounder Kieron Pollard to their limited-overs squad but opener Chris Gayle has decided to skip their series in India and Bangladesh, Cricket West Indies has said.

Bravo returns to the West Indies side after a two-year gap for the three Twenty20 Internationals in India.Pollard will also return after a year out to join the Twenty20 team for the three-match series beginning in Kolkata on November 4.

“We will be without our stalwart, Chris Gayle, for this Indian tour and the next tour against Bangladesh as he has declined selection at this time,” Courtney Browne, chairman of the selection panel, said in a statement late on Monday.

West Indies picked three uncapped players - opener Chandrapaul Hemraj, all-rounder Fabian Alen and paceman Oshane Thomas - for the five-match one-day series beginning in Guwahati on October 21.

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo and spinner Sunil Narine were conspicuously absent as the rumbling player-board dispute continue to affect the team.ODI squad: Jason Holder (captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

T20 squad: Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas.