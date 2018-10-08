Indian aggression

The Foreign Office has said that India is using chemical weapons on unarmed citizens of Indian Occupied Kashmir. India’s persistent use of chemical weapons to annihilate the Muslim inhabitants of IOK is assuming alarming proportions. In July 2017, Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson had accused Indian security forces of using deadly chemical weapons to kill Kashmiris and destroy their property. The accusation was based on the discovery of charred bodies of Kashmiri youth, extensively burnt and beyond visual recognition, found in the debris of five houses destroyed by Indian forces at Bahmnoo and Kakapora in Pulwama. This level of combustion can only be achieved through the use of chemical weapons. There are reports of similar heinous attacks committed by the Indian Army at different locations.

The use of pellet guns by India resulting into loss of eye-sight of thousands of Kashmiris was also highlighted on social media. Last year, a Kashmiri man was tied to the front of a jeep and used as human shield by Indian troops. Despite all this, the criminal silence of champions of human rights is shameful. It is unfortunate that the so-called civilised countries are not even allowing Kashmiris to highlight their plight.

Afia Ambreen ( Rawalpindi )