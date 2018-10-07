Minimum wage

This is to draw the attention of the president to the mater that relates to hundreds of janitorial staff members, who on behalf of the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC), Karachi, clean the streets of DHA and Clifton every day. The CBC has outsourced its sweeping task to contractors, who in turn employ these workers and pay them Rs10,400 per month. The minimum legal wage in Pakistan is Rs15,000. These workers are also not entitled to any leave, medical allowance, social security or EOBI pension.

While the president has no executive authority to make direct interventions in the running of the state, one also understands that you have the moral and ethical authority to refuse taking any salary from the government, as a mark of your personal compassion and empathy towards this tortured class, till they are given a decent amount of salary.

Naeem Sadiq ( Karachi )