‘Pakistan, India engaged in quiet diplomacy’

Islamabad :Pakistan and India are engaged in “quiet diplomacy” for retrieving their ties from the tense ambiance.

Indian High Commissioner for Pakistan Ajay Absaria told The News in a diplomatic reception on Thursday evening that the engagements of our two countries would take place away from the glare of TV cameras and media for the time being.

He expressed optimism about the chances of recovery and said that Pakistan and India will have to come to talk ultimately, but for that conducive atmosphere has to be created.

The high commissioner said that media had been ‘too inquisitive’ about any development in the relations of the two countries. It could harm the progress. This time “We will take the media into confidence when something tangible will be on table,” Ambassador Ajay Absaria added.