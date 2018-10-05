QIH holds session on liver transplant

Rawalpindi : A delegation of leading surgeons of liver transplant headed by Professor Dr Murat Dayangac from Medipol University Hospital, Turkey visited Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital (QIH) as the part of a 3-day International Faculty Linkage Programme, organised by the Liver Transplant Department headed by Dr. Najmul Hassan Shah, Director Liver Transplant and Hepatology QIH.

This was the 10th CME session organised by Department of Hepatology & Liver Transplantation, QIH and the first one in conjunction with the Turkish Medical team of Medipol University Hospital. The session included Advance Endoscopy Workshop, Scientific Session, interactive session on HCC and new decision making tools. Consultants from different hospitals and cities attended the conference.

Dr. Shaukat Ali Bangash, CEO QIH was the guest of honour at Scientific Session of workshop. Speaking at the occasion he said that this visit gives a great opportunity to begin a process of knowledge sharing, open innovation and collaboration hoping that the visit provides interesting and beneficial insights for both institutions of Turkey and Pakistan.