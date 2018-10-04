Clean-up drive suspended in Harbanspura

LAHORE: On the second day of the operation against land grabbers, illegal occupants and unlawful constructions, the staff of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) retrieved more than 50 canals of land worth billions of rupees situated on the prime location along the motorway in the Sabzazar Housing Scheme.

However, the anti-encroachment operation launched in the Harbanspura area was stopped following massive public protest as locals claimed that the property under target was legally owned by them. Earlier, the district administration brought heavy machinery to the area but faced severe resistance from the locals who blocked Canal Bank Road, GT Road and Harbanspura Flyover. Angry protesters also pelted stones on the police and district administration officials. Later, the district administration deferred the anti-encroachment operation in the area and directed the locals to submit their ownership documents to the Lahore DC with the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, LDA demolished permanent and temporary structures on almost 45 kanals of land, situated in 10 Kasara Ghat of mouza Kot Kamboh. This land was under the illegal occupation where two multi- storey plazas were constructed besides establishing an unauthorised truck stand. This land had been acquired by LDA for Sabzazar Housing Scheme, and the previous owners of the said land were compensated in the forms of developed plots, known as exempted plots.

At another nearby place in Sabzazar Housing Scheme, LDA staff retrieved seven plots, each measuring 12 marlas, located in the designated truck stand of Sabzazar Housing Scheme.

LDA DG Amna Imran has said that the Punjab government was following a policy of zero tolerance for land grabbers. Retrieving the state land from illegal occupants is the top priority of the government.

By launching a crackdown on the land grabbers, writ of the government is being restored. She said that the operation was being carried out without any discrimination and no one would be given any relaxation. LDA Additional Director General Rana Abdul Shakoor supervised the operation and said the drive would continue across the city. Heavy contingent of police was also present during the operation along with relevant LDA officers. Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways Police retrieved 106 Marlas of land in Harbanspura, Lahore and Faisalabad. On the instructions of Federal Minster for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Pakistan Railways Police has continued an operation against encroachments on railways land.

According to the railway police, the land was retrieved from the illegal occupants despite resistance.