Municipal employees demand salaries

PESHAWAR: The government employees of Municipal Committee Parachinar on Monday staged protest outside Peshawar Press Club, asking the government to release their salaries.

Carrying placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters marched on the road, urging the authorities to solve their problems. The employees said they had not received salaries for 36 months.

The protesters said that they were from the poor families and non-release of the pay had affected their lives.