Tue October 02, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2018

PTI running away from accountability, transparency: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said the government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been exposed in its early days and running away from accountability and transparency.

“The government of the PTI was running from the transparency and accountability with denying the opposition from the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC),” he said while talking to newsmen after chairing a joint parliamentary party meeting of the PPP of National Assembly and Senate at a dinner on Monday.

Asked from Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the remarks of the Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry that chairmanship of the PAC was not a right of the opposition, Bilawal replied that it was strange that the PTI government running away from the accountability and transparency. “The Public Accounts Committee has to make the accountability of the PTI government,” he said. Bilawal Bhutto said the PPP stick to its stance that the chairmanship of the PAC should be with the Opposition. Addressing the parliamentary party meeting of the PPP of both the houses of the Parliament — Senate and National Assembly — at a dinner Bilawal said it would have been better if Prime Minister Imran Khan should address the General Assembly of the United Nation’s rather than foreign minister. “If Prime Minister Imran Khan had addressed the General Assembly of the United Nations than it would have better impact on the Pakistan stance but Imran Khan has wasted the golden opportunity to plead Pakistan case at the international forum,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PPP would play a real opposition in both the house of the Parliament and will give a tough time to the government. The chairman PPP said the PPP strongly resisted if any one tried to push or roll back the 18the Amendment.

He said the PPP will not let the government to deny the opposition right to have the chairmanship of the PAC. “It was the PPP who give chairmanship of the PAC to Opposition leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan for the accountability and we were not shy of the accountability like of the PTI government,” he said. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the governance of the PTI has badly exposed before the people in just one month and rather than giving relief to people it put the burden of taxes and price hike on them.

Comments

