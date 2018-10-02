Setting the record straight

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s speech at the UN General Assembly session in New York has drawn considerable applause. His decision to speak in Urdu rather than English at the forum has won the hearts of most Pakistanis as it reflects his confidence and national spirit. Our foreign minister spoke about core issue, such as the war on terror and climate change, and reminded the world that Pakistan had paid a heavy price in its efforts to rein in terrorism. Without mincing his words, he said that India misses no opportunity to harm Pakistan’s interests. Qureshi also shed light on the crisis in Kashmir issue and the brutality of Indian troops in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

We can only that the aggressive diplomatic posture adopted by our foreign minister will shake the conscience of those who pledge to promote peace and prosperity in the world. Similarly, the Indian leadership will have to do away with its traditional bellicose attitude and endeavour to resolve all disputes between both countries in an amicable manner.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali