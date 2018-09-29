Bilawal takes exception to Siyal’s remarks

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday expressed displeasure over MPA Sohail Anwar Siyal's remarks about Mohajirs (migrants) during his speech in the Sindh Assembly a day ago, sources informed Geo News.

Siyal had on Thursday said, "We have been feeding the ones who came from India; we provided them refuge; provided them home, lands and food."

The lawmaker had further said: "The ones, who were given refuge in Sindh, are today speaking against Sindh. Their runaway leader delivered speeches against Pakistan. First they must admit themselves a Pakistani and a Sindhi, and then criticise others." Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had strongly protested against Siyal's remarks, whereas these invited a backlash on social media as well. Taking strict notice of the remarks, the PPP chairman rebuked the party lawmaker saying that such irresponsible statement could not be ignored. Siyal, on the other hand, said that he still stands firm on his statement. Speaking to media outside Sindh Assembly, the PPP lawmaker said that several things were said regarding his statement, but he did not intend to hurt the sentiments of Urdu speakers. "My statement was regarding a mindset; Sindhi and Urdu speakers are brothers," he said.