Wed September 26, 2018
AFP
September 26, 2018

Govt’s ad measure a ‘surgical strike’ on media viability: APNS

KARACHI: “The All Pakistan Newspapers Society has expressed its grave concern on the formation of a Content Committee for prior approval of all advertisements to be released to media.

In a statement Tuesday, the APNS has deplored that the Minister for Information Mr. Fawad Chaudhry has formed a Content Committee headed by himself to monitor and approve the advertisements being released to media by the provincial and Federal governments. The APNS considers this as a surgical strike which would perish the independence and viability of media and would be used as a lever to curb press freedom in the country. The action is contrary to the assurances of PTI government for not only upholding press freedoms but also on devolution of power to provincial and district level. It is regretted that through this action, the Federal Government has initiated a policy to control print and electronic media through over centralization of advertisements which is the backbone of the media’s economy. The APNS believes that this is actually an encroachment on the powers vested in the provinces under the Constitution of Pakistan. The APNS has questioned the intention of the Federal Government as to whether it actually believes in devolution of power or not.

The APNS is of the considered view that only a financially and vibrant media can perform the role of a free and objective watchdog of the interests of the people of Pakistan and safeguard the democratic norms in the country.

The APNS stated that ever since the induction of the PTI government, the quantum of the advertisements released by the federal and provincial governments has declined drastically thus causing acute financial crunch and dent to the economy of newspapers particularly the regional and smaller press.

The statement further said that this action will result in downsizing and consequent unemployment in many media establishments. The APNS urged upon the Federal Government to safeguard the interests of media and immediately withdraw its policy of over centralization and controlling release of advertisements and to let the media play its role in the democratic dispensation of the country. The APNS requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to personally intervene in the matter.

