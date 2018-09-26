Qureshi meets Chinese, Swiss, Japanese, Nepal FMs

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi on Tuesday at the sidelines of United National General Assembly session in New York, says a press release.

During the meeting the two leaders had an in-depth exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between Pakistan and China. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan-China friendship has deep cultural, historical and institutional linkages. Underscoring the importance of CPEC as a flagship project of BRI, the foreign minister noted that CPEC has added a new dimension and depth to bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.

He emphasised that CPEC carries immense significance for Pakistan and shall remain a top priority for the government of Pakistan. He assured Foreign Minister Wang Yi that the new government of Pakistan will make strenuous efforts to take this bilateral strategic partnership to new heights. The foreign minister also said Prime Minister Imran Khan was looking forward to his visit to China, for what would be his first formal official visit since assuming office.

Wang Yi expressed satisfaction at the robust momentum of the all weather strategic relationship and discussed the prospects for further expanding and strengthening cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. He said the Chinese leadership was looking forward to the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Shah Mahmood Qureshi met his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York Tuesday.

The two ministers discussed a wide range of regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest and expressed satisfaction on the current state of relations. They agreed to celebrate the upcoming 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in a befitting manner.

The two foreign ministers agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas, including political, trade and economic, defence and security, cultural and educational relations.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Taro Kono on the sidelines of UNGA Session.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed avenues of multi-faceted cooperation between Pakistan and Japan including cooperation in political, economic, trade, investment, development and educational spheres.

The two foreign ministers expressed firm resolve to maintain the positive momentum and further increase high level interaction between the two friendly countries. They expressed their commitment to the ideals of peace, democracy, freedom and rule of law and their shared commitment to promoting peace and security in the region and the world as a whole.

The Japanese side was also briefed about Indian atrocities and human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir; and Pakistan’s credentials for membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

Meanwhile, Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Foreign Minister of Nepal Pardeep Kumar Gyawali on the sidelines of the UNGA Session in New York. Reiterating the deep and historic relations between the two countries, both leaders expressed their desire to further strengthen the bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Nepal. Both countries agreed to further strengthen the relations in all areas of mutual interest both at bilateral and regional levels.