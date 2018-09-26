A dangerous turn

This refers to the letter ‘Managing traffic’ (Sep 24) by Engr Asim Nawab. His concerns over the U-turn located on G T Road – just in front of the main gate of Margalla View Housing Society Sector D-17 are absolutely right. There is a heavy flow of traffic on the both sides of this main artery. It is a daring task for residents of the Margalla Society to use this U-turn every morning while commuting to work or schools. This U-turn has also resulted in a large number of road accidents. The National Highways Authority (NHA) should take notice of this deadly U-turn and take corrective measures before more harm is done.

Not far from this U-turn, there is a toll plaza where residents have to pay toll tax when going to Islamabad. Paying toll tax inconveniences those residents who have to go to Islamabad daily. The authorities concerned should consider either exempting these people from paying taxes or reducing the amount of tax for those who go to Islamabad daily.

Dr.Saad Riaz

Islamabad