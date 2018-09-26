LHC orders removal of barricades around Hamza’s house

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town to remove all kinds of hurdles and barricades outside Judicial Colony (Phase-I) residence of opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif at 3pm.

As the proceedings commenced, the judge asked have all the hurdles been removed? At this the petitioner’s counsel advocate Azhar Siddique implored the court that all hurdles have not been removed, adding some pickets of security officials of private companies are still there. Justice Qureshi directed the AC Model Town as well as LDA officials to visit the venue and remove all hurdles and barricades from there.