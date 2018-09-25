18,802 health officials trained

LAHORE: To ensure standardised and professional treatment, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has so far completed training of 18,802 health professionals of more than 14,600 healthcare establishments (HCEs) by arranging 466 workshops on Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS).

According to a press release, the commission has evolved a comprehensive training programme for ensuring that the HCEs are providing quality health services, and promoting professional treatment of the patients.

The PHC has developed the MSDS of all kinds of HCEs, and the trainings are being given to the qualified and registered health professionals for implementing these standards in their respective HCEs in order to improve quality of the healthcare services. The implementation of MSDS is also gauged by the PHC through inspections.

In the workshops, training on continuity of treatment and care, patients’ rights and awareness, facility management and safety, infection control, management of medication, human resource management and effective arrangements for the waste disposal was also imparted.

In 466 workshops, out of the 14,619 HCEs, 2,947 were of the public sector and 11,672 were private, while 6,021 and 12,781 health professionals and managers were from the public and private sectors respectively.

PMA delegation: A delegation of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), comprising PMA Centre President Dr Muhammad Ashraf Nizami, Secretary General Dr S M Qaisar Sajjad, Abdul Quddus Khokhar, Dr Sahibzada Masood-as-Syed and Dr Sikandar Warraich, have returned from Penang, Malaysia after attending 33rd CMAAO (Confederation of Medical Associations in Asia and Oceania) General Assembly and 54th council meeting.

According to a press release, Dr Qaisar presented the country report of PMA, Dr Ashraf delivered a lecture on “Path to Universal Health Coverage”.

Medical Associations from different countries had also attended the meeting. The representatives of medical associations also presented country reports and the status of their countries regarding the theme. Regarding the theme of the meeting final draft was furnished. “Universal Health Coverage (UHC) means that all people and communities can use preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative health services they need, of sufficient quality to be effective, while also ensuring that the use of these services does not expose the user to financial hardship (WHO)”.

The CMAAO general assembly unanimously adopted a resolution presented by Dr Qaisar, on behalf of PMA, to hold the 36th CMAAO general assembly meeting in 2021 in Pakistan.

The Pakistani delegation also had informal meetings with the delegates from other countries including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Taiwan, Litvia, Korea, Nepal, Philippine, Australia and Brazil.

Railway section inspected: Pakistan Railways Lahore Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar on Monday inspected Kasur-Pakpattan section as part of annual inspection.

The DS inspected all railway stations on the section reviewing cleanliness situation, provision of clean water, electricity and other facilities for passengers at the stations. He said restoration of passenger trains was topmost agenda of railways administration. He also awarded with cash prizes of Rs1,000 each to two employees Muhammad Akhtar and Muhammad Rashid for showing good performance.