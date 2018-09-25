Minister takes notice of torture of student

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has taken immediate notice of torture on Abdul Rehman, a 9th class student of Govt Boys High School, Farooka, Sargodha.

He has directed to suspend responsible teacher, Muntazir Mehdi, for corporal punishment and to initiate departmental action under PEEDA Act. He also called CEO Education Sargodha in his office along with the investigation report.

The minister said teacher would be given exemplary punishment as Punjab government was following zero tolerance policy with regard to corporal punishment. The anti-corporal punishment material will also be included in the teachers training manual and the MS DHQ hospital has also been directed to best medical facilities to the injured student.