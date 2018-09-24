Officials probing killing of policeman by drug dealer

PESHAWAR: Senior police officials are probing as to why a drug dealer, or two as per some reports, was not handcuffed after he was arrested and was being transported to police station in a van on Saturday, leading to the killing of a policeman. There were reports that an alleged drug dealer and his accomplice were held and while being transported by one constable along with driver of the police van in Regi Model Town, the accused managed to snatch gun from the constable and then shot dead the driver Arifullah. The accused managed to escape, causing an embarrassment to the city police force. Officials said that raids were being conducted in different parts of the provincial capital and the adjacent Khyber tribal district to arrest the accused. Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan Mahsud suspended the station house officer of the Regi Model Town and ordered an inquiry into the matter.