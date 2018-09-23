Tissot celebrates 20th year as official timekeeper of Asian Games

JAKARTA: The day after the Official Opening Ceremony of the 18th Asian Games 2018, a Press conference was held by Tissot to celebrate its twentieth year as Official Timekeeper of the Asian Games. François Thiébaud, President of Tissot,marked the occasion accompanied by Nicolas Clerc, VP Product Development of Tissot, Alain Zobrist, Chief Executive Officer of Swisstiming, Liliyana Natsir and Tontowi Ahmad, Indonesian world champions in badminton and friends of the brand of Tissot. François Thiébaud was happy to present the Tissot and 18th Asian Games 2018 dedicated bell as well as the special collection of 4 different Tissot watches to the Indonesian athletes. Tissot is proud to work so closely with the Asian Games, which is the oldest and most prestigious event in Olympic council of Asia calendar, as well as today being the world’s largest multi-sport Games.***