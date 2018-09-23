Sun September 23, 2018
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport
'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman
Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Sports

September 23, 2018

Tissot celebrates 20th year as official timekeeper of Asian Games

JAKARTA: The day after the Official Opening Ceremony of the 18th Asian Games 2018, a Press conference was held by Tissot to celebrate its twentieth year as Official Timekeeper of the Asian Games. François Thiébaud, President of Tissot,marked the occasion accompanied by Nicolas Clerc, VP Product Development of Tissot, Alain Zobrist, Chief Executive Officer of Swisstiming, Liliyana Natsir and Tontowi Ahmad, Indonesian world champions in badminton and friends of the brand of Tissot. François Thiébaud was happy to present the Tissot and 18th Asian Games 2018 dedicated bell as well as the special collection of 4 different Tissot watches to the Indonesian athletes. Tissot is proud to work so closely with the Asian Games, which is the oldest and most prestigious event in Olympic council of Asia calendar, as well as today being the world’s largest multi-sport Games.***

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan
Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’
Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report