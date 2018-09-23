Yaum-i-Ashur observed across KP amid tight security

PESHAWAR: The 10th of Muharram was observed peacefully across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid tight security.

No untoward incident was reported from any part of the province as the Ashura processions were staged peacefully.

Around 32,000 policemen assisted by personnel of other law-enforcement agencies were deployed for the security of the processions and majalis during Ashura. Cellular phones’ signals remained suspended on 9th and 10th of Muharram, as had been requested by the police.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Khan Mahsud appreciated the adequate security measures taken by the police in all the districts of the province. He lauded the efforts of policemen, who performed the duty round-the-clock during the Ashura.

Mahsud also thanked media for promoting interfaith harmony and helping the police observe the Ashura peacefully.

Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman and SSP Operations Javed Iqbal also appreciated officers and constables for ensuring peaceful Muharram days.

All the processions in the city ended peacefully after going through their traditional routes.

In Peshawar, around 9,000 policemen were deployed in inner city and Saddar area. No outsider was allowed in the inner city from Kohati to Qissa Khwani and Peepal Mandi. Barricades were erected on main roads while more deployment was made on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

All the trade centres in Qissa Khwani, Kohati, Peepal Mandi, Meenabazaar, Kochi Bazaar and more in the vicinity remained closed for four days.

As many as five districts of the province, ie Peshawar, Hangu, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat and Tank, had been declared sensitive during the Ashura Moharram. Search and strike operations were increased and Section-144 was also imposed. As many as 118 processions were taken out from 71 imambargahs in the provincial capital.

PARACHINAR: The 10th of Muharram was observed in Kurram Agency amid tight security.

Processions were taken out in various parts of Parachinar, which passed off peacefully. A large number of people participated in the processions to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

Stringent security arrangements were in place and mobile phone services remained suspended. The border with Afghanistan also remained closed to avoid any untoward incident.

Hospitals and social welfare organizations had established medical camps to treat the injured and ailing participants of the processions.