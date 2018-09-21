Laudable efforts

A glimpse of a positive change in the bureaucracy is seen under the PTI-led government. In a meeting with bureaucrats, Prime Minister Imran Khan maintained that bureaucracy should be free from political pressure. Speaking about Singapore’s style of governance, Imran Khan said that the government would increase the salaries of civil servants so that corruption can be eliminated.

Undoubtedly, Imran Khan is the only PM who has focused to develop bureaucracy. All shareholders of the new government must cooperate with the PM.

Wajahat Abro

Shikarpur