Entry test

Thousands of students who aspire to become doctors are under a lot of stress as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has been postponing medical college entry test for one reason or the other. This was the third time that the test was scheduled. Last time, the test was declared void following the allegations of widespread cheating at test centres.

Some also claimed that students who were from an influential background managed to get hold of the test paper a day before the exam was scheduled to be held. Many students work hard to get admission in a medical college. However, incidents like these discourage hardworking students. All eyes are now set on the newly elected PTI government. It is hoped that the authorities will take relevant action to uphold the principles of merit.

Zonish Muneer

Peshawar