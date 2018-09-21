Fri September 21, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2018

GOC hails role of de-radicalisation centre

BATKHELA: General Officer Commanding (GOC), Malakand Division, Major-General Khalid Saeed has said that peace had been restored in the region after sacrifices by the people and security forces.

Addressing a ceremony organised in honour of the passed-out students of Sabawon, an army sponsored de-radicalisation centre, at the Rang Mohallah, he said the nation and security forces were ready to face any challenge.

He said the army had established a de-radicalisation centre to reform and educate the youth who had surrendered to the security forces. The official said the inimical elements had misled the youth to use them for fulfilling their nefarious designs.

The official appreciated the role of the centre and said that Sabawon had now become an internationally accredited institute which not only inculcated patriotism among the youth but also fulfilled their physical, mental, moral and educational needs.

Established in 2009, Sabawon has so far trained and educated 192 students who were now performing duties in various departments.

