Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms

Sports

P
PPI
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan team to leave for Socca World Cup tomorrow

KARACHI: Pakistan team will leave for Lisbon, Portugal, on Friday (tomorrow) to participate in the 32-team inaugural Socca Football World Cup, which will start from September 23.

The team is scheduled to leave for Dubai from Karachi in the afternoon on September 21. From there the team will take a flight for Madrid, Spain. The team will then take a bus for Lisbon, the city which will be hosting all matches of the mega event.

Team manager Zabe Khan told PPI visas of all players and officials had arrived. “Everything is in place for the team’s participation in the inaugural Socca World Cup and we hope to put up a good show,” said Zabe, who is a former K-Electric football team manager.

“The team has been training well and has also played a few practice games,” Zabe said. Pakistan are in Group ‘B’ along with Spain, Russia and Moldova in the six-a-side tournament. The 32 teams have been divided into eight groups. After playing matches against one another in the group, two top teams from each group will qualify for last-16 knockout round.

In July this year, Leisure Leagues Pakistan (LLP) organised an eight-team LLP National Championship, with the winners of the tournament to get a chance to participate in Socca World Cup.

Lahore’s ten-member ICAW (I Can and Will) team won the tournament and qualified for the Socca World Cup. Four players were later added to the squad — one each from the other three semi-finalist teams and one from Pakistan team that featured in Street Child World Cup.

The tournament allows teams to bring as many as 15 players.

Pakistan squad: Afaq Ahmed, Hafiz Muhammad Waleed, Umer Javeed, Haider Ali, Saad Ali Khan, Zaid Mehmood, Aamir Iqbal Gondal, Abdul Hanan Javad, Zabi Ullah Warraich, Zubair Adil (Lahore), Muhammad Alamgir (Peshawar), Muhammad Kashif (Quetta), Zafar Khan (Karachi), Sameer Ahmed (Street Child World Cup). Officials: Tariq Lutfi (Coach), Zabe Khan (Team Manager), Shahroze Rizvi (Assistant Manager), Mohammad Asif (Media Manager).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral