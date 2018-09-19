Security forces foil major terror bid in Kohlu

ISLAMABAD: The security forces foiled a major terrorist bid in country’s southwest Balochistan province and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition during an operation, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Frontier Corps Balochistan spokesperson, the forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kohlu district in the province. During the operation, huge amount of explosive material, mortar bombs, rocket-propelled grenade and bullets were recovered from hideouts of terrorists, said the official.

The operation was part of the ongoing operation “Radul Fasad” in Balochistan province, a military offensive against the “latent threat of terrorism” across the country, which was launched in February 2017.