Illegal appointments in NAB can't be ignored: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to file reference over illegal appointments to National Accountability Bureau (NAB). A three-member SC bench, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat, resumed hearing of the case. He remarked that anti-graft watchdog had turned a blind eye to the issue of illegal recruitments. "NAB files references against other departments that make illegal appointments," remarked Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh. "How can it ignore the illegal appointments being made in NAB?" The SC was hearing a petition regarding NAB's response to an earlier judgement by the court in a similar case. The apex court had ruled that people whose appointments were found to be inconsistent would be expelled from NAB. The petitioner, who was staffer of NAB, accused anti-graft watchdog of discriminatory behaviour. Petitioner further stated that after selection on merit, he tendered resignation from the other department and joined NAB.

However, NAB expelled him without any prior notice. Later, the hearing was adjourned for two weeks.