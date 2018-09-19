PU receives 24,000 applications online

LAHORE: Punjab University has received more than 24 thousand applications on the second day of its first-ever online admission system, launched for the facilitation of candidates, from all over Pakistan.

PU Admission Committee Chairman Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt said candidates could apply online, submit bank challan and send it through postal service to the departments concerned. He said in-person submission of admission forms would not be entertained at any department.

He said candidates could apply online till September 28 while a helpline had also been established for their guidance. Further details are available on; http:// admissions. pu. edu.pk.