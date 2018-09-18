tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Like all eleven members of its executive committee, the president, senior vice-president and vice-president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) were elected unopposed on Monday for 2019.
The election commission comprising Malik Niaz Ahmed, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi and Waris Khan announced that Faiz Muhammad was elected as president, Saad Khan Zahid as senior vice-present and Haris Mufti as vice-president unopposed.
