Nazir Sr Cricket

LAHORE: Zafar Memorial Club beat Shahzad Butt Cricket Club by 3 wickets in the 4th Nazir Senior Memorial Cricket Tournament palyed in Jallo Park Ground.
Scores: Shahzad Butt Club 205. (Haris Butt 51, Chand Butt 41, Bilal Butt 38, M Ahmad 28, Umar Ali 3/33, Haseeb Riasat 3/36, Shahid Malik 2/41). Zafar Memorial Club 207. (Yasir Ali 64, Zeeshan Akhlaq 41, Zeeshan Ghuri 39, Yowas 2/26).
