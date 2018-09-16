Accident

FAISALABAD: Three motorcyclists were killed in separate road accidents here on Saturday. Motorcyclist Zeeshan of Muhammadabad was crossing Jhal Khanoana Underpass when he collided with a tractor-trolley, which caused his instant death. Motorcyclist Muhammad Iqbal of Jhang Road was also killed when a speeding motorcyclist hit his bike. In another incident, Hassan Ali was killed after colliding with another motorcycle coming from opposite direction on Khurrianwala-Chak Jhumra Road.