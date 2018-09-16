PM stops action against Katchi Abadis on railway land: Sheikh Rashid

Lahore: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Pakistan Railways is in talks with Army Medical Corps and some private organisations to run PR hospitals in partnership to provide better medical facilities to its employees and to save Rs 200 million which PR spends on treatment of its employees in private hospitals annually.

He was addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters here on Saturday.

Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan Railways was in dire need of some 23,000 employees and added the prime minister had been requested for approval of 10,000 jobs on an immediate basis. He added all recruitments would be made purely on merit.

He also said the premier had also been requested for one grade upgrade of the railways labourers. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued special instructions not to take any action against Katchi Abadis on railways land. He also said PR was also working on provision of clean drinking water by installing water filtration plants at major railway stations.

The railways minister said partnership of private sector had been sought for upgrade of major railway stations across Pakistan. He said two new trains i.e. Mohinjodaro Express and Rohi Express would be started but he didn't mention the timeline in this regard.

He said the prime minister had directed Pakistan Railways to identify its prime land across the country. He added he had suggested the premier auction this land to improve the railways.

He said the senior citizens who were 65 years old or above as well as disabled and visually-impaired persons would also be charged half fare. He added no fare would be charged for wheelchairs of disabled persons. He said similarly one attendant of a disabled passenger would also be charged half ticket.

The minister said many companies had expressed interest in installation of WiFi on trains and railway stations and added the same would be achieved within first 100 days of the new government.