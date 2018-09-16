Sun September 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi

Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi
CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words
Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday

Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
People to get powers through strong LGs: PM

People to get powers through strong LGs: PM
CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal
Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM stops action against Katchi Abadis on railway land: Sheikh Rashid

Lahore: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Pakistan Railways is in talks with Army Medical Corps and some private organisations to run PR hospitals in partnership to provide better medical facilities to its employees and to save Rs 200 million which PR spends on treatment of its employees in private hospitals annually.

He was addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters here on Saturday.

Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan Railways was in dire need of some 23,000 employees and added the prime minister had been requested for approval of 10,000 jobs on an immediate basis. He added all recruitments would be made purely on merit.

He also said the premier had also been requested for one grade upgrade of the railways labourers. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued special instructions not to take any action against Katchi Abadis on railways land. He also said PR was also working on provision of clean drinking water by installing water filtration plants at major railway stations.

The railways minister said partnership of private sector had been sought for upgrade of major railway stations across Pakistan. He said two new trains i.e. Mohinjodaro Express and Rohi Express would be started but he didn't mention the timeline in this regard.

He said the prime minister had directed Pakistan Railways to identify its prime land across the country. He added he had suggested the premier auction this land to improve the railways.

He said the senior citizens who were 65 years old or above as well as disabled and visually-impaired persons would also be charged half fare. He added no fare would be charged for wheelchairs of disabled persons. He said similarly one attendant of a disabled passenger would also be charged half ticket.

The minister said many companies had expressed interest in installation of WiFi on trains and railway stations and added the same would be achieved within first 100 days of the new government.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener
Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari

Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari
Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt
Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC