4 terrorists killed, 3 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan

MIRANSHA: Three security officials were martyred and four terrorists were killed in the latest crackdown of the security forces on terrorists carried out on Thursday in Khattey Kalley of North Waziristan tribal district.

Security officials told The News that the operation was under taken on the basis of intelligence reports that the terrorists involved in an earlier attack on the security forces on September 12 as well as ambush on military convoy last year in December. Lieutenant Moeed of the Pakistan Army was martyred in the attack at that time.

According to security officials, all the four terrorists including operational level terrorist Aftab Parakay were gunned down in the operation. "The terrorists were fully armed and gave tough resistance. In exchange of fire three soldiers including Naib Subedar Nazir Ahmad Chandio, Sepoy Fakhar and Sepoy Amir of the Pakistan Army embraced Shahadat,” a security official told The News.

Pleading anonymity, he said peace had been restored to the entire North Waziristan as a result of a massive military operation, Zarb-e-Azb launched on June 15, 2014.

However, he said this group of terrorists had again started target killing of the tribesmen and attacks on the law enforcement agencies.

According to the security officials, the area has been cleared and all roads leading to Khattey Kalley were opened.