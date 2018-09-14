Fri September 14, 2018
Peshawar

APP
September 14, 2018

Minister seeks steps for implementation of 100-day plan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Minister for Revenue Shakeel Ahmad Khan Thursday directed the Board of Revenue to take solid steps for the implementation of 100-day plan of the government.

For this purpose, he stressed the need for emergency based work on the computerisation of the land record, evacuation of public property from illegal occupants, abolition of encroachments and resolution of other problems related to the sector.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding the computerisation of land record in Peshawar.

Besides, Advisor to CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), Fakhar-e-Alam, director.

Land Record Mohammad Asif, Director, Land Computerisation Attaur Rehman and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.

The meeting deliberated in detail on the present status of the computerization of land record and hurdles and decided for framing a comprehensive policy for the computerisation of land record in all districts of the province to achieve the desired targets as soon as possible.

The provincial minister directed the authorities of the Revenue Department for further acceleration of the process of land record computerisation and also fixation of a time period for its speedy completion and keeping him inform regarding progress in this regard.

Shakeel Ahmad Khan added that besides land record, lease policy and procedure for tax on agricultural land.

