JICA offers contribution in rehabilitation of infrastructure in KP

PESHAWAR: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has offered to further contribute to the development and rehabilitation of communication infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The offer was conveyed by a delegation of JICA to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Akbar Ayub Khan when the delegation called on him in Islamabad Tuesday evening.

The delegation was briefed in detail about the development agenda of PTI-government in the province and the need for the support of international donors and development partners.

The minister on this occasion also appreciated the standard of work executed by The Japan International Cooperation Agency in the province.

After thorough discussion, it was agreed that proper scheme and PC-I will be prepared which will be approved from the concerned forums and the execution of these projects taken up on urgent basis.

The minister appreciated the contribution of JICA to the upleft of KP and hoped that the cooperation will not only be continued but further improved.