Help from overseas

Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to overseas Pakistanis to donate $1,000 each to help finance the construction of the Diamer-Basha Dam in Gilgit-Baltistan and Mohmand Dam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In his address he urged overseas Pakistanis to play their part and help Pakistan tackle its water crisis.

Through donations, the country’s fast depleting foreign exchange reserves will also improve. He also vowed that the donations would be spent only for the construction of dams. We are witnessing the beginning of a remarkable initiative that will go a long way in bringing progress and prosperity to the country.

Khazina Afreen

Karachi