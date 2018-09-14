Ring Road

This refers to the news report ‘Buzdar assures of taking up stalled project of Rawalpindi Ring Road’ (Sept 10). It is hoped that there are no more delays in the construction of the ring road which, when built, would connect Rawat to the Thalian Interchange on the M2. It is assumed that financing the project will not be a problem.

Bonds could be sold to members of the Pakistan Goods Transport Association which will be the major beneficiary of the ring road project as it would help them save time, fuel, and wear and tear of their vehicles. I am sure people who live along the Islamabad Expressway, Peshawar Road and IJP would also be willing to buy bonds to raise funds for the construction of the road.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad