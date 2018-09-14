Intellectual property experts collaborate to strengthen Pakistan’s universities

Islamabad: The US Department of Commerce, in partnership with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC), the Continuing Legal Education Institute of Pakistan (CLEIP), and the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPOP) here on Thursday hosted the opening of a workshop on intellectual property (IP) licensing for universities.

Held on the campus of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) at the US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Energy (a collaboration between the US Agency for International Development and NUST), this two-day event brings together lawyers and academic experts on intellectual property licensing from both the United States and Pakistan to develop strategies for Pakistani universities to protect and commercialize their research through IP protections. Speaking at the opening ceremony, US Embassy Islamabad Counsellor for Economic Affairs Michael Sullivan told the assembled crowd that “Laying the foundation for IPR protection is one of the best ways for Pakistan to create an environment that cultivates innovation and attracts foreign direct investment, which ultimately increases Pakistan’s global competitiveness and creates a stronger economy.”

Sullivan was joined in the opening ceremony by the chief guest IPOP Chairman Mujeeb Ahmed Khan, who focused his remarks on the impact intellectual property on innovation and the development of Pakistan’s economy. At the conclusion of the two-day conference, attendees will work through a series of case studies to develop specific licensing strategies and agreements, ensuring a practical application of the broader discussions.

This workshop was part of the Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP), a division of the US Department of Commerce that seeks to assist countries with commercial legal reforms through government-to-government technical assistance. Active in Pakistan for over 20 years, CLDP Pakistan has run exchanges and programs focused on IP, judicial capacity building, energy policy, telecommunications, and tech innovation.