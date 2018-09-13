Thu September 13, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 13, 2018

It is time to bring int’l cricket back to Pakistan, says Lorgat

LAHORE: Former CEO of International Cricket Council Haroon Lorgat believes that new PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani has the ability to bring international cricket back to Pakistan.

Talking to media here at the Gaddafi Stadium, he said that Mani can convince international teams to visit PakistanLorgat arrived at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Wednesday to watch Youth Development Programme of Lahore Qalandars.

“Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani is an old friend of mine and I would love to meet him here,” said

Logart.He further stated that it time to bring back international cricket to Pakistan and Pakistan Super League matches in Lahore and Karachi has changed the perception of international cricket.

“PSL organisation in Pakistan will help revive international cricket in the country,” he added.He further stated that security in Pakistan is not the issue, the main thing is to convince international team to visit.

He also praised the organisation of the PSL, which he believes is being organised in a very disciplined manner.He also expressed his desire to be part of the PSL matches in Pakistan and also praised the development programme of Lahore Qalandars and urged other franchises to hold similar activity for talent hunt.

