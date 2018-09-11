Air chief holds meeting with defence minister of Oman

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force called on Sayyid Badr Bin Saud Bin Hareb Al-Busaidi, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs of Oman at Bait Al-Falaj, Oman today, says a press release.

Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of bilateral and professional interest. Defence Minister of Oman expressed his satisfaction on the level of brotherly relations and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Air Chief said that both Pakistan and Oman enjoyed cordial and brotherly relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance security and defence cooperation. Earlier, the Air Chief also called on Rear Admiral Abdullah Bin Khamis Al-Raisi, Commander Royal Navy of Oman.