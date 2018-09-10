Substandard materials used in water schemes

CHITRAL: The residents of Morder village in Upper Chitral accused the officials of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) of using substandard materials in a water supply scheme.

Speaking at a press conference, Mir Ayub Khan, Saad Romi, Agha Jan, Ahmad Khan, Masoom Khan, Haider Ali Mehrab Khan and others said the Public Health Engineering Department had used substandard materials in the construction of a water supply scheme for Morder village.

The scheme had been sanctioned by the government as it was the longstanding demand of the people, they said, adding, substandard material was used and the project failed to meet the required results.

“Deputy Commissioner Khurshid Alam constituted a commission comprising Mastuj AC Inayatullah, Finance and Planning Department sub-engineers Hafiz Rafiuddin and Asif to make a report about the scheme,” Mir Ayub Khan said and added members of the commission made a false report and insulted elders of the village.

They asked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to ensure transfer orders of AC Inayatullah and officials of the Public Health Engineering Department or else they would launch a protest campaign.