Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT
Change in the air

Change in the air
Abundance and scarcity

Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations

Dam donations
Us vs us

Us vs us
Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan

Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan
Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance

Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance
Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting

Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting
Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg
PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Substandard materials used in water schemes

CHITRAL: The residents of Morder village in Upper Chitral accused the officials of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) of using substandard materials in a water supply scheme.

Speaking at a press conference, Mir Ayub Khan, Saad Romi, Agha Jan, Ahmad Khan, Masoom Khan, Haider Ali Mehrab Khan and others said the Public Health Engineering Department had used substandard materials in the construction of a water supply scheme for Morder village.

The scheme had been sanctioned by the government as it was the longstanding demand of the people, they said, adding, substandard material was used and the project failed to meet the required results.

“Deputy Commissioner Khurshid Alam constituted a commission comprising Mastuj AC Inayatullah, Finance and Planning Department sub-engineers Hafiz Rafiuddin and Asif to make a report about the scheme,” Mir Ayub Khan said and added members of the commission made a false report and insulted elders of the village.

They asked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to ensure transfer orders of AC Inayatullah and officials of the Public Health Engineering Department or else they would launch a protest campaign.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book