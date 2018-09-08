HEC to focus research on water situation in Balochistan

Islamabad : Higher Education Commission (HEC) plans to mobilise researchers for conducting research, building capacity, and setting up monitoring and evaluation system to deal with problems related to ground water, water recharge, weather forecasting, climate change, and environmental changes.

The intension was shared by Chairman HEC Dr. Tariq Banuri with the Chief Minister, Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan in a telephonic conversation. Dr. Tariq Banuri assured Jam Kamal Khan of HEC’s support in resolving the challenge of water scarcity in the province.

During the conversation, Dr. Banuri felicitated Jam Kamal Khan on assuming the charge of Chief Minister of Balochistan and said that HEC was cognizant of the situation regarding the limited water resources in Balochistan.

He informed the Chief Minister that he is in contact with Vice Chancellors and heads of research centres in this regard. He said that research in water resources was being conducted at a number of academic institutions, including Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), NED University, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), University of Balochistan, and Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR).

“These researchers will be mobilised for conducting research, building capacity, and setting up monitoring and evaluation system to deal with the problems related to ground water, water recharge, weather forecasting, climate change, and environmental changes,” he said.

Thanking the Chairman, the Chief Minister appreciated the HEC for its offer of assistance in resolving the water shortage problem. He said that the Government, HEC and universities will work in close collaboration.

Water scarcity has been a serious problem facing different areas of Balochistan. The national water resources are decreasing and the reservoirs are depleting with every passing year. The situation demands rigorous measures for conservation of water resources in the province.

According to reports, 62 per cent of the province lacks safe drinking water. Besides, over 50 per cent area has become uncultivable due to the shortage of water. The problem has caused a great setback to agriculture sector. The situation is feared to lead to a serious drought in the coming years. Prompt measures are required to bring improvement to irrigation infrastructure and water resource management.