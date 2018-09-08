Govt shuffles IGPs of three provinces

ISLAMABAD: The IGPs in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan have been shuffled, Geo News reported while citing an official notification on Friday. The notification said Salahuddin Mehsud has been made IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kaleem Imam made police chief in Sindh, said the notification. The third shuffling was of Mohammad Tahir, who has been made IGP in Punjab. Currently serving Sindh IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi has been directed to report to the Establishment Division after the notification.