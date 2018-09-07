Polls rigging: Bilawal directs PPP to finalise report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday directed the PPP Election Cell to complete its white paper on the pre-poll and post-poll rigging with evidences. “The report should be finalised that how the mandate of the people was stolen in the general elections so that it could be made public,” he said while chairing the meeting of the PPP’s Central Election Cell that presented him the initial finding of the pre-poll and post-poll rigging in the general elections. The meeting was attended by former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Convener PPP’s Election Cell Taj Haider, Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar, former chairman Senate Spokesman to Chairman PPP Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Chairman Senate’s Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik, Masood Kausar, Murtaza Wahab and Jamil Ahmed Soomro. Bilawal has also directed the party to raise the issue of the formation of the parliamentary committee of both the houses of the Parliament for the forensic audit of the failure of the Result Transmission System (RTS) in the upcoming session of the National Assembly.